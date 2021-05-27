This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Prepare for a number of time jumps!







It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that This Is Us season 6 is going to feature more time jumps than ever. After all, how could it not? We have three different eras of the show that need a lot more exploring: Kate’s second wedding (five years in the future), the family gathering at Rebecca’s apparent deathbed (around ten years in the future), and then far in the future when Jack Damon welcomes a child into the world.

We obviously want more information when it comes to all of these timelines — and we’re very-much pleased to know that answers are coming.

Speaking via The Hollywood Reporter following the finale, creator Dan Fogelman made it clear that the final season is by far the most ambitious one that the writers have attempted so far; they will play around with time a lot, and there will be a number of opportunities to visit these different eras. He also made it clear that there are plans to tie up just about every loose end:

“All of those timelines are going to be brought to completion and explained. There will be no looming questions when we get though the end of next season. Everything will be resolved.”

Just in case you’re concerned that there is going to be some glaring omission or story left untouched at the end of the finale, don’t be — the writers clearly have a number of plans that they are intending to pay off. We don’t imagine that everyone is going to be happy with all of them, but so long as the stories make sense to us, it’ll be easier to be satisfied.

What do you want to see unfold when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

