NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Who’s the new boss now?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, there is both clarity and questions at the same time. We know that Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith are leaving, and with Hetty’s status still to-be-determined, it’s hard to know who will be in charge now.

Will Linda Hunt be back full time? It’s hard to bank on that, given that she’s only appeared in parts of seasons over the past couple of years. Her only in-person appearance in season 12 came in the finale — we know that the virus played a significant role in that, so there is a chance that you’ll see more of her when the show returns this fall.

So if Hetty doesn’t become the full-time leader, who will? There are at least a few interesting possibilities to consider there.

Kilbride – We know that technically, he’s got another job that is higher up on the food chain; yet, the show could just up his episode count and give him more to do around the office.

Callen or another current team member – At one point it did feel like he was being set up to be the new boss, and we understand the idea behind that. However, we can’t see him, Sam, or Kensi jumping into this role, given that they’re all too valuable in the field. Meanwhile, Rountree and Fatima are just too young for the job right now.

Someone new – It’s very-much possible that a prominent new face is brought in, though this is obviously a risky endeavor in its own right. If you put someone in the role that is too harsh or doesn’t have the right chemistry with the group, there’s a chance fans will not accept them. If the producers choose this route, they will have to be patient finding the right person for the job.

