Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 16 hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Technically, we are on the other side of the May sweeps ratings period now. This is typically when most shows air repeats and very little else.

Yet, this is no ordinary year, as most of you are probably aware of at this point. Because of the global health crisis the medical drama got off to a late start, and that also means that they’re going to be a little late to finish things off. There is a new episode tonight — as a matter of fact, there is also another one airing in early June!

For some more Grey’s Anatomy video discussion, be sure to watch our most-recent review below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Tonight’s episode will mark a pretty significant point in the show, as this is the first installment following the exit of Jesse Williams. The writers will have to compensate for his exit, and this also could prove to be one of the most important stories for Meredith all season! For the first time, she’ll be at home after her battle with the virus. Now, she has to figure out when or even if she can return to the hospital.

For a few more details as to what everyone is going through tonight, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16 synopsis below:

“I’m Still Standing” – Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna’s legal guardian on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







