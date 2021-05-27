The Challenge: All Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?







Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge: All Stars season 2 to happen at Paramount+? Is there anything to hope for here?

We should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as to the future of the show yet. Nonetheless, there are strong signs that more is coming. In a new post on Twitter, former contestant Amaya Brecher confirmed that she was approached about doing a season 2 — but she ended up saying no. What this means is that casting is at least out there preparing as though more of the show is coming, though there is no official word that there will be.

For those wondering, it’s commonplace in the reality TV world for casting to happen even if there’s no green light from a network or streaming service — they want to be prepared in advance! Bringing a great cast to higher-ups is also a good way to ensure that a renewal happens.

From our vantage point, it’s a given that The Challenge: All Stars comes back for more. Paramount+ needs content to get people watching, and this is a huge property with a diehard fan base. Also, we know that there’s a lot of nostalgia associated with some of the earlier competitors on the franchise. Doing this show allows MTV to dip into their well of talent and bring in people who you maybe haven’t seen in a little while, in some cases.

Personally, we see this being an annual event where we do see some familiar faces appear multiple times. We’d also like to see a slightly-longer run than the first season, which blew by in the blink of an eye. There’s probably a good middle ground between this and The Challenge proper, which often tends to go on longer than it really should.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Challenge

Do you want to see The Challenge: All Stars season 2 happen?

Have any particular casting suggestions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Before anyone asks: I was asked and said "no" to doing the second season of #challengeallstars. But, yes, there is going to be a whole new crop of your favorites competing on @paramountplus in the near future! — Amaya Brecher (@amayasays) May 23, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







