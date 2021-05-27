Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 15 video: A man in crisis







Want to know what lies ahead on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 15 tonight? It’s a story that the show does not take on all that often, but that’s what makes it so powerful and important.

From the get-go, it’s going to be clear that Benson and the rest of the squad have a challenge. A man is found injured in what appears to be a case of domestic violence, but trying to get him to speak out proves incredibly difficult. As Fin notes in the promo below, “no guy wants to talk about this.” There’s a stigma when it comes to men speaking out, and yet Benson makes it clear that if he was a victim, so could other people.

Finally, his concern is that no one will even believe him, but Olivia assures him that this will not be the case. Be prepared for some powerful performances tonight as the unit does their best to ensure that justice is served. Because we are at the penultimate episode of the season, the stakes have to be higher than ever — both in terms of this case and everything coming after the fact. We know that Christopher Meloni also has another appearance to make here before we get to the tail end.

Speaking of Meloni, the promo below also hypes up tonight’s new episode or Organized Crime, one that strongly indicates that there is a huge showdown coming involving Wheatley — and of course another plot twist, because a story like this cannot exist without those being thrown out there into the universe.

