Is AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks leaving SEAL Team? Are Sonny, Davis moving?







Is AJ Buckley leaving SEAL Team following the season 4 finale? What about Toni Trucks? In this hiatus, clearly the producers want you wondering.

In the end, we get that — they want to give you a reason to watch next season and in the absence of some enormous “will someone die?” cliffhanger, this is the next-best thing. Sonny has a huge decision to make when it comes to where he wants to be. He lives so far away from his daughter, and does he want to do that forever? Would Davis go along with him? There are so many different question marks that these two characters have, and it could take some time for us to get answers. One solution is for the two of them to head out to Texas together, but we can’t tip our hat as to where things are going with that.

For now, we can at least share some of what showrunner Spencer Hudnut had to say on the subject to TVLine:

Sonny has come such a long way this season, and in that moment where he held his daughter for the first time, he felt that true connection. For a guy whose happy place it to be outside the wire, I think he’s now probably rethinking that. And as he said to Davis, he really is in a tough spot — the daughter he loves is thousands of miles away, and the woman he loves is across from him at work every day but they can’t be together because of that work. So, I think that for him to make the equation of happiness work, that’s what he lays out for Davis there — the idea of the two of them in Texas, with his daughter. He’ll be feeling that gravitational pull, for sure.

For now, we think this is probably going to be an emotional story that plays out throughout season 5, which is premiering on CBS before going over to Paramount+. Our hope is that Buckley and Trucks do find a way to both remain on the show, but the creative challenge is how to keep Sonny and Davis working together while giving fans of the two of them romantically some hope. The writers have quite the challenge ahead for them!

