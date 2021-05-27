





The Chicago Fire season 9 finale was obviously one that arrived with all sorts of big-time question marks. Take, for example, Boden’s future. Is Eamonn Walker leaving the show?

For a good chunk of this episode, we had a number of questions about that. Boden had a chance to move up the ranks — but doing so would mean that he would no longer be a part of Firehouse 51 anymore. It could mean a promotion for Severide and Casey — and also that Stella could continue to be a part of the team without having to move elsewhere. Yet, it would come at a fairly heavy cost.

We could spend a lot of time talking here about Boden but, instead, we gotta talk about the final minutes of the episode. We were told in advance that things were going to be crazy … we just didn’t know how much. It began with a water rescue, where a number of firefighters found themselves a little bit outside of their element.

Now, we gotta say this: Is Taylor Kinney leaving the show? Did Kelly Severide drown at the end of all of this? That was the end result of what we saw with the mission at sea and all of a sudden, our questions about Boden have to take a back seat. We haven’t heard that Taylor is leaving, but there was something VERY worrisome about hearing Kelly proclaim that he was struggling to find a way out.

Think about how much Kelly has to live for! He just proposed to Stella and we all want to see that. Meanwhile, we still have concerns about Cruz given that he is about to become a dad. The producers of the show DID promise that we would have a ton of big stories in the finale and from that measure, they did not disappoint at all. What a cliffhanger!

As for Boden’s future, we gotta wait for Kelly’s fate to be revealed first!

What did you think about the events of the Chicago Fire season 19 finale?

