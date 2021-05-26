Chicago Fire season 10 premiere date hopes for Jesse Spencer, cast







Following tonight’s all-important finale, what should you be hoping for when it comes to a Chicago Fire season 10 premiere date? Within this piece, we’ll do our part to hand out just about everything we know.

So where do we begin? It has to start with the following: There, for sure, will be a season 10 of the drama! Not only that, but there will also be a season 11! NBC made a bold move last year of ordering three more seasons of all of the One Chicago series. This was their way to show more faith in the franchise, which has drawn incredible ratings over the years — putting all three programs on the same night has turned into one of the best decisions that the network has ever made.

Now, let’s turn things over here to the next order of business: Trying to figure out when these episodes will actually air. We know that we’ve all been going through an unspeakably-horrible health crisis over the past several months but now, we are closing in on it being the end of the road. This could allow One Chicago to resume production in July and then after that, we could be on the road to seeing all three shows again in September.

Story-wise, it’s far too early to have any expectations for what the future for any of these shows will be; yet, we think that thematically, the story will stay very much what it is. You will have this mixture of action and romance and adventure that has long defined this particular storytelling. Chicago Fire has been on the air as long as it has for a specific reason, so why change it all that much?

A more specific Chicago Fire season 10 premiere date will probably be unveiled by NBC this summer.

