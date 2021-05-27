The Masked Singer finale: Is Nick Lachey the Piglet, the winner?







Tonight’s The Masked Singer season 5 finale of course brought with it a lot of big reveals — and of course the winner of the season!

Entering the episode, we knew that the Chameleon, the Black Swan, and the Piglet were still in contention. By far, this was the hardest finale to call in recent memory. All three of them are so different and with that in mind, it came down to the voters’ personal preference.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get to the reveals.

Third Place, Chameleon – It was Wiz Khalifa! Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger got this correct based on all of the clues they’ve gotten over the season. What was more embarrassing was hearing some of the first-impression guesses. How did Ken Jeong think this was Dwight Howard? Really?

Second Place, Black Swan – Everyone who guessed JoJo was correct! We love that she was on this show, given that she had so many great hits back in the day. What was so interesting is that she went on the show to make sure she didn’t develop stage fright during the global health crisis.

Winner, Piglet – Finally, we learned that Nick Lachey was under this mask! This was no real surprise to us given what we’ve seen on the show all season long — he had the talent of the 98 Degrees frontman and honestly, the voice itself was pretty obvious. He’s a recognizable face and in the end, this is the sort of winner that The Masked Singer probably wanted. This is someone who could easily return as a guest judge or in some other capacity moving forward. Congratulations to Nick on this big victory!

What do you think about the end result of The Masked Singer finale?

Do you think the right person won at the end of the competition? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: Fox.)

