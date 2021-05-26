Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta leaving Chicago Med; Natalie, April’s exit







In the event that you did know entering tonight’s finale, Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta are leaving Chicago Med. Despite being a part of this world for many years, the characters of Natalie Manning and April Sexton are walking off into the sunset.

With that in mind, it feels high time to pose the following question: How did the characters go? We’re going to break that down as the finale progresses.

Before getting too far into anything, though, let’s start by looking at another important part of the equation: Why the two actresses are saying goodbye. It does not appear to be some sort of creative decision on the part of the producers; instead, it revolves more around both Torrey and Yaya’s desire to do some other things. DeVitto has already signed on to a new movie; meanwhile, DaCosta is going to start in a new series over at Fox. After working on Chicago Med for so many years taking on cases in a fairly small set, we understand the interest at this point in exploring new horizons.

With that being said, though, it goes without saying that we’re going to miss the two of them very much. They brought a lot to this story! Also, a big part of what makes this particular show work is the comfort of seeing familiar faces week in and week out. You root for these doctors and nurses, even when they struggle or make mistakes.

