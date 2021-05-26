Chicago Med season 7 premiere date hopes: When is it back?







As you dive into tonight’s finale, you have to be prepared for a Chicago Med season 7 over at NBC. It’s happening, and it is a matter of waiting for it.

With that in mind, let’s start thinking about what the future holds! A Chicago Med season 7 will officially premiere when we get around to the fall — more than likely, September or October. We’ll find out a specific premiere date when we get a little bit closer to it airing. More than likely, the announcement for all three Chicago shows will be made during the summer.

One of the other things to watch out for when we get around to July is casting news. Remember that with Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta each leaving the show at the end of season 6, that means that Chicago Med is going to need some new faces. We imagine that at least one or two series regulars will be cast and through them, this world could look and feel pretty different than what it does right now. These exits also dash the hopes of any significant long-term romances for Halstead, Marcel, or Ethan. They were all either tied to Natalie and/or April at some point during their run.

We expect some of the first previews/details for the future of Chicago Med at some point at the start of September; structurally, the look and feel of this show will not change that much. There’s a reason why it remains one of the most-popular scripted properties at NBC; it gives viewers a formula where they get new cases and dramatic personal moments every week. The old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is something that very much works for Dick Wolf productions.

Hopefully, we’ll have more episodes for season 7 — after all, things were cut short this time due to the health crisis!

