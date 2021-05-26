The Masked Singer season 6 premiere date hopes over on Fox







Following tonight’s big season 5 finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to The Masked Singer season 6? Do you want to learn some preliminary details? We have a few different things to break down within this article!

So where do we kick things off here? How about with the news that there will, in fact, be another batch of episodes airing in the fall! We don’t think that this is going to come as all that much of a surprise, but it’s still something to express some gratitude on at the moment. The show is a runaway hit, and has remained through season 5 one of the most-successful primetime shows on TV.

For the time being, the expectation is to continue to have The Masked Singer on the air Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — while we know that The Voice is scaling back to a single show a season, that doesn’t appear to be what is going on here. So long as the ratings are strong, there’s no real reason for Fox to change things around at all. The premiere date, with that in mind, is probably going to be at some point in September.

So who could be a part of the show this go-around? It’s far too early to think about casting, but our hope is that we’re going to be seeing more athletes, actors, and unexpected participants. We don’t want there to be a ton of super-predictable contestants, or people who have already been on a number of other reality TV staples over the years. Some of the contestants on season 5 were a little easy to call, with that in mind — take, for example, Mark McGrath as the Orca. The more unpredictability you can have in a show like this, the better things overall are going to be.

