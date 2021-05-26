Chicago Fire season 9 finale spoilers: Prepare for an epic cliffhanger…







With the Chicago Fire season 9 finale coming to NBC tonight, there are a lot of things that you should be prepared for. At the top of the list, though, is a dramatic cliffhanger like no other! This is something that has long been a trademark of this series, and we feel like on some level, the producers are going to be making up for lost time with this one.

After all, there is one big thing to remember here: Chicago Fire didn’t get to have a proper finale last year because of the global health crisis. That means that we could have the biggest, boldest ending yet.

We know that showrunner Derek Haas loves to create these big, dramatic endings that are going to lead to people screaming at the camera. He also sent out the following (sarcastic) tease for the finale that should serve as a warning:

Of course the last five minutes of the season 9 finale are going to be perfectly normal, nothing to see here, everyone safe and secure so don’t worry!

Using our Derek Haas-translator here, we’d say this means to be very worried and prepare to either scream or cry at the end of this. Is it possible that a major character dies? We tend to think so, but it’s also possible that a relationship could be in jeopardy. Because the writers have known that a season 10 is coming for a rather long time, they could prepare this cliffhanger with confidence that they could pay it off a little bit later on.

More than likely, you’ll be waiting until September or October to see where this story goes — a lot of patience is going to be required here, and that’s just putting it lightly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Chicago Fire season 9 finale?

Do you think the cliffhanger tonight is going to be of the life-or-death variety?

