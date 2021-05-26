Chicago PD season 8 finale spoilers: More on the Ruzek, Burgess struggle







In just a few hours on NBC the epic Chicago PD season 8 finale is going to arrive. So what can you expect throughout? Chaos and desperation.

At this point, you probably know what much of the stakes are going to be entering the hour. Just think about the following: Burgess is in grave danger and before things wrap up, we imagine the show will give us a greater sense of clarity on her state. We’ll also find out how far some of the other members of Intelligence are willing to go in order to save her. We know that reform has been one of the central themes at the heart of this season, so will that lead to Intelligence checking most of what they’ve done and learned at the door?

For Ruzek in particular, we know that he will do just about anything to save Marina Squerciati’s character. He loves her! Not only that, but he recognizes the added sort of responsibility she has now that Makayla is in their lives.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Patrick John Flueger had to say about the road ahead:

Yes, the stakes are higher when it’s one of our own. Everyone wants Burgess back, and everyone has their own ideas of how best to do that. It’s definitely a recipe for conflict. Ruzek’s got a child that he’s now responsible for. He’s gonna have to shift and change, but for now, I think his head is exploding.

This whole crisis is going to take its toll on the team, and it may also divide them when it comes to how to follow orders. We do remain optimistic that Burgess is going to find his way to survive; yet, there could be some other consequences as a result of this mission. These consequences could ultimately serve as the epic cliffhanger leading into season 9.

