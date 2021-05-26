This Is Us season 6: Why is Kate getting remarried?







As we prepare for This Is Us season 6, there are a lot of major questions swimming around in our mind. Take, for example, why Kate is getting remarried five or so years in the future.

Is this something that is a surprise? Both yes and no. There have been clues for a while that Chrissy Metz’s character may not stay with Toby forever. Take, for example, him showing up alone to the Pearson compound while Rebecca is on her deathbed. This is something that show creator Dan Fogelman discussed further in a chat with TVLine:

“We hinted at, many times in the deeper future, that something was not normal between [Kate] and [Toby] … And here we are.”

Here we are indeed, right? Fogelman also confirmed that it has long been the plan to have Kate remarry, so there is nothing about this story that was a last-second story swap. While we’d love to say that somewhere down the line Kate ends up being back with Toby, relationships don’t often work like that. We also need to learn a lot more about Phillip, the music teacher Kate ends up with. He may have been a little cranky upon his introduction but at the same time, he showed a different side in the finale.

It goes without saying, but Dan confirms that Phillip will be an enormous part of the final season — it’s hard for him not to when you think about what’s happening now in the future timelines.

This Is Us season 6 is going to be premiering on NBC at some point in early 2022.

What do you think we’re going to see for Kate over This Is Us season 6?

