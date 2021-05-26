This Is Us season 5 finale: Did Kate and Toby get a divorce?







We knew that the This Is Us season 5 finale was going to pack an emotional punch, and the closing minutes offered that and then some.

What are we talking about here? Think along the lines of a wedding … but not the one that you expected. After Madison decided to cancel her nuptials with Kevin, we jumped forward around five years to learn that Kate was getting married again. This time around, though, it was to Phillip the music teacher! This is someone who was harshly critical of her after she took the job, but we saw in the finale that the two of them were on better terms in the present.

As for how Kate ends up getting married to Phillip, take remains to be seen. Clearly, she and Toby get divorced at some point over the next few years, and the lack of communication seems to be a key factor in what’s gone on here. He didn’t communicate with her that he was taking the job in San Francisco until WAY too late in the process.

Is there still a chance that she and Toby get back together in the future? Given that This Is Us is the show that it is, it makes sense to be concerned. Yet, we know that Toby arrived separately to the flash-forward years after Kate’s wedding to Philip, and at that point, he was not wearing a wedding ring. (The jump forward to Kate’s second wedding confirmed that Nicky is married, so something big is going to happen in his personal life before too long.)

What do you think about the events of the This Is Us season 5 finale?

Are you bummed out that Kate and Toby are not together in the future? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

