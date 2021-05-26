The Voice season 21 premiere date hopes + coach lineup!







Want to know The Voice season 21 premiere date following the events of the finale? We’ll take a look at that within this piece!

The first thing that is worth noting here is, of course, the fact that the singing show will be coming back for another season. That shouldn’t come as too great of a shock, given that it has been such a staple of the NBC lineup for so many years now. (What is a little more surprising, however, is knowing that there will only be one cycle of the show in the 2021-22 season; NBC is moving away from airing a season in the spring.)

There is no official premiere date for new episodes as of yet, but you can go ahead and pencil in late September. This is when the show always premieres and with the health crisis starting to improve, we can’t imagine any significant delays insofar as production goes.

So what about the coach lineup? It was announced earlier this year that a pop superstar in Ariana Grande was going to be coming aboard the show for the first time, and she will be joined by returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Much like he did last year, Nick Jonas will be sitting the fall portion of the show out. (With no more spring cycle, though, what happens?) Ariana will be able to bring some new energy to the show, and we think that this is something that producers will love to have.

In general, we do think that The Voice needs a new coat of paint. The format is stale beyond the blind auditions and at this point, it’s clear that these artists are not getting proper support after the fact.

