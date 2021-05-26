This Is Us season 6 premiere date hopes for Mandy Moore, cast







Do you want to get an early sense of when This Is Us season 6 could premiere on NBC? It makes sense if you would want that! This is one of the most beloved shows on TV, and we know that we’re building already towards an epic, emotional final season.

Here is where the unfortunate news comes into play: You will be waiting a long time in order to see the show back on the air.

Want to get some more news on This Is Us in video form? Then check out some of the latest below! Also, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more consistent reviews ahead and you don’t want to miss them.

NBC recently revealed their fall schedule for the 2021-22 season, and unfortunately, the Mandy Moore – Milo Ventimiglia series is not on there. What gives with that? It has to do with the network opting to save the show for midseason. Odds are, season 6 will be premiering either in January or February of next year, and the remaining 18 episodes will be shown in consecutive fashion. We know that there were a lot of complaints about the hiatuses this season, and this could be a way to remedy that.

As for what lies ahead in the final season, we think that it’s going to be the most emotional season yet. We have so many questions that we’ll get answered to, and we know that there’s been a concrete plan here from the beginning.

Odds are, we’ll learn something more when it comes to a This Is Us season 6 premiere date this fall — because we are waiting so long, there is no real reason for the powers-that-be to hurry things along. Late 2021 is probably when you could also expect the first teasers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for other updates all about the story. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







