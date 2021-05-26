Chicago PD season 8 finale spoilers: The strategy to find Burgess







As we prepare for the Chicago PD season 8 finale on NBC tomorrow night, there is one question that is clear above all others: Where is Burgess? Will Intelligence be able to find her before it’s too late?

In a new preview over at TVLine, you can see more evidence that Voight and his team are doing everything they can in order to find her. What’s the issue? Well, there are many of them. First and foremost, there are only so many leads out there. They also only have so many officers! They have to find a way in order to pool their resources and narrow down places to look.

Luckily, it does seem like Voight has a plan to do just that. Over the course of this episode, we’ll have a better chance to explore how he, Ruzek, and others go about trying to find her — and then also working to ensure that she is okay. That’s another part of this: If they charge right in to wherever she is located, there’s a good chance that she will be killed on the spot. That’s another thing that they have to prepare for!

Ultimately, we’re hoping that Burgess ends up okay just because the entire finale has been set up around her. If something happens to her at this point, it wouldn’t be that much of a shock. We think that the producers would love still to have our jaws on the floor, and they probably know that the best way to do that is to ensure that there is another surprise coming that no one is aware of. For better or worse, there’s probably a big twist lurking just around the corner.

If Burgess lives, does someone else have to die to justify the hype? Not necessarily, but that won’t stop us from being worried…

Do you think the team will find Burgess over the Chicago PD season 8 finale?

