FBI season 4 premiere date hopes for Missy Peregrym, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, it certainly makes sense to want an FBI season 4 premiere date — there is a lot more story to tell!

The first thing that is worth revealing here, of course, is the fact that there will be another season airing on CBS in the future. This is a franchise that the network clearly sees a lot of value in, given that they’ve also ordered another spin-off in FBI: International. The renewal for the flagship show came fairly early, as well, in what has to be seen as a nice show of faith.

When FBI season 4 premieres, it’s also worth noting that it will be in a new timeslot Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It’s taking the place of NCIS! This is meant to lead into FBI: International and then FBI: Most Wanted. The idea here may be for CBS to mimic what NBC is doing with One Chicago, which is use one show in order to support the others. There are also some crossovers that they’ll probably want to execute in here, as well.

As for when the show will premiere in terms of a date, think late September or early October. We get the feeling that the network will start to promote the show a little bit further in August, give or take. We should know the actual premiere date then and the network can start to put out promos.

Story-wise, we don’t think things are going to change all that much with FBI. Why in the world would they? This is a show that delivers to you compelling, topical case-of-the-week plots, and they find a way to balance that out with interesting stories that focus on all of the individual characters.

