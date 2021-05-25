The Flash season 7 episode 12 return date: Is Cisco leaving?







The Flash season 7 episode 12 is going to be a transformative episode for the show — after all, it could be Cisco Ramon’s farewell!

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: You will be waiting a while in order to see it. While originally this episode (entitled “Good-Bye Vibrations”) was poised to air on June 1, it has since been delayed to June 8. There has been stories out there that Carlos Valdes is leaving this season — it remains to be seen if it is actually going to be in episode 12, but they clearly want you to think that in advance. We’re worried, but also hopeful that the writers are going to put together a fitting tribute. Cisco has been a part of this show since the very beginning, so we want opportunities aplenty to celebrate him here!

For a few more details all about what’s coming up in this story, be sure to view the full The Flash season 7 episode 12 synopsis below:

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#712). Original airdate 6/8/2021

Bringing a new version of the Rainbow Raider could also be pretty fun — after all, this is a way to both honor the earlier days of the show while also bringing something new to the table, as well. Mixing up a show like this is important at this point in its run.

