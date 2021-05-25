Chicago Fire season 9 finale video: Is Brett losing her focus?







In just over 24 hours the Chicago Fire season 9 finale is going to air on NBC — are you ready for everything that is coming up? We’re pretty certain that there are some emotional, gut-wrenching moments ahead — how can there not be with an episode entitled “No Survivors”?

In the video below (via SpoilerTV), you can get a small look at this through the lens of one Sylvie Brett. So what is going on with her? She’s struggling with some of her everyday paramedic duties out in the field, which is enough to make you think clearly that she is preoccupied.

So why is she preoccupied? There are a number of different scenarios to think through here. The most obvious one is that this is due somewhat to the conversation that Casey had with her: She’s still shaken by the idea that there could be something there and she can’t process fully what’s in front of her. Yet, there’s also a chance that another big development in her life has come up and that is distracting her.

No matter what the reason is, we know that Brett is more than capable of taking anything on — she’s done so many of these calls over the years. For something to be distracting her in this moment, it has to be a pretty big deal. Casey is concerned about it, so this is one of many things to stay curious about over the next little while.

In the end, know this: It’s Chicago Fire! They are probably going to make this finale as big, bold, and crazy as possible. There is no guarantee of a cliffhanger per se, but we imagine that they will give you a good reason to watch moving into season 10.

Remember that tomorrow night, there are also finales for both Chicago Med and Chicago PD. Prepare accordingly!

