The CW fall schedule: Riverdale season 6, Nancy Drew on the move







On Tuesday morning The CW officially unveiled the fall schedule for the 2021-22 season, and it looks already like a few things are different. Take, for starters, the network actually choosing to program on Saturdays, and the Sunday lineup being made up of unscripted fare. Clearly, the network has realized that putting scripted stuff on the air that night isn’t working out anywhere near as well as they’d hoped.

By and large, the schedule consists of a lot of familiar faces, but a few things are different. For starters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is actually airing in the fall for a change, while Riverdale and Nancy Drew are moving to new nights for the first time.

Take a look at the full schedule below — just note that all times listed are Eastern Standard.

Mondays

8:00 – All American

9:00 – 4400 (new series)

For those wondering, 4400 is a new take on The 4400, a criminally-underrated series that aired on USA for a span of time.

Tuesdays

8:00 – The Flash

9:00 – Riverdale

Pairing up two of the network’s more popular properties? Makes some sense to us…

Wednesdays

8:00 – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

9:00 – Batwoman

This is an interesting choice, given that neither one of these shows does a fantastic job in the live ratings.

Thursdays

8:00 – Walker

9:00 – Legacies

This is the same as this season. Nothing to see here…

Fridays

8:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 – Nancy Drew

Is it a risk to move this show to Fridays? Probably…

Saturdays

8:00 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:00 – World’s Funniest Animals

Sundays

8:00 – Legends of the Hidden Temple (new series)

9:00 – Killer Camp

We’re as shocked as anyone that Killer Camp is coming back. This is probably the most intriguing lineup, largely because it represents such a shift for The CW on the night. (For the record, the former Legends of the Hidden Temple will feature adults, as opposed to the kids’ show.)

What do you most want to see on The CW this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

