SEAL Team season 4 finale video: Does Jason regret being Bravo One?







The SEAL Team season 4 finale is poised to air on CBS tomorrow night, and as you would imagine, there’s a lot of action within! Of course, to go along with that, there are also poignant questions about finding yourself and the larger role in the world.

In the video below, Jason has a conversation with Clay, one that reminds us that he is doing everything that he can to be there for the members of Bravo. It’s clearly one of the things that he regrets about the past — he was a leader of the team in the field, but not in other parts of his life. Heck, he didn’t take care of his own life along the way.

It’s clear just from watching this alone that Clay wants to be Bravo One someday — that’s probably clear from just watching Clay in general! Jason may want this for him as well, eventually, but only if it happens in a certain manner. He doesn’t want there to be a situation where down the road, Clay ends up alone and with his personal life in shambles. He’s gone through it and seen all of his mistakes — he has perspective that Clay does not.

But will Jason’s advice fall of deaf ears? That’s a little bit harder to figure out right now. What we’ve come to know over time is that Clay can be a little stubborn and headstrong: He wants what he wants and sometimes, he wants to get it as soon as humanly possible. We’ll see how all of this plays out over the course of the episode, but this feels like a story that is going to play out over time rather than one that we’ll have clear answers on right away.

