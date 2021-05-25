This Is Us season 5 finale spoilers: Are Kevin, Madison truly ready?







In just a matter of hours the This Is Us season 5 finale will be here — so will this be the TV wedding event of the year? As someone who’s come to love the Kevin/Madison story over the past several months, it would be great to see the culmination of their journey.

With that being said, we know that nothing within the world of the show is guaranteed.

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, Madison jokingly offers Kevin a way out the morning of their wedding, suggesting that “women in my family get varicose veins early. Knees and ankles.” He makes it clear that this is what he wants, and of course Nicky is there to try to document much of the big day in the only way he knows how — by butting in to every possible conversation.

There is still a major elephant in the room after this conversation, and it is how Kevin responded to that Newlywed Game question last week. There are doubts lingering in the back of her head — maybe she won’t bring them up, but there is a chance that they could cause this entire day to fall apart. We’ll just have to wait and see where the chips fall over the course of the hour. Who knows? There’s a chance we will get a big cliffhanger and won’t get to know anything for sure until the sixth and final season.

