Grey’s Anatomy spin-off: Discussions underway about new show







Is it possible that another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is going to be unveiled over the next year or so? At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked! It sounds like there are discussions about making another show happen in this world, though it’s so early that you can’t quite call it a guarantee.

Speaking about this subject further to Deadline, ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis had the following to say:

“Krista [Vernoff] and the team are really digging deep and finding out what that looks like. We’re noodling ideas left and right and I can’t wait to, when we land on what that is to introduce the next phase of Grey’s Anatomy … We will find the next version that will take it to the next 18 years. We’re working on for right now, and there’s no better brains to figure it out than Krista and Shonda [Rhimes].”

We’ve said already that personally, we love the idea of a Jackson/April spin-off set in Boston, though we wouldn’t be shocked if ABC wants another story set in Seattle. Why? More crossovers! More and more it feels like networks are trying to replicate the success of One Chicago, where NBC has three shows with big ratings that they can cross over at any given point. CBS is trying this with a three-hour block of FBI, and NBC is going to double-dip on Dick Wolf shows with three hours of Law & Order programming on Thursdays. If ABC can figure out another show in the Grey’s world, we have to imagine that they will do it.

In theory, we don’t mind the idea of another spin-off — with that being said, though, it needs to stand on its own. We think that some of the crossovers between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 have actually come to be a disservice for both shows.

