Debris season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? What we know







Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Debris season 2 renewal to happen over at NBC? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? There are a few different things to get to within this piece.

Let’s kick things off here with the current, official state of the series: Nothing has been decided as of yet. Debris was a risky play for the network to begin with, given that science fiction often is the sort of thing that doesn’t perform well with mainstream viewers. Yet, they gave it a chance, and even put it behind one of their better-performing shows in The Voice.

So what is the end result? Let’s just say that it’s a little mixed. While the show has assembled a fairly-stable following over the past several weeks, it is not averaging better than a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This makes it one of the weakest shows ratings-wise on the entire schedule. It’s hard to feel super-optimistic that another season happens at this performance — or at the very least, that one happens in this timeslot. Maybe you move Debris to Sundays at midseason, but it would be a struggle for the series to keep its entire audience there.

If the show does have a future, the most optimistic outcome we can think of is that it migrates over to Peacock. This is something that we could see happening with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and this could be a way for NBCUniversal to hold on to properties they are fond of at a place where they make better financial sense. With Peacock, they have the benefit of a totally different model, one where it doesn’t matter if people watch live. On NBC, however, it’s mostly about those live ratings and creating appointment television.

Hopefully, we’ll know a firm verdict when it comes to Debris season at some point over the months ahead.

