The Voice season 20 finale: Where are the original songs?







The Voice season 20 tonight is going to be airing on NBC in a matter of hours, and the final five are going to get a chance to shine!

With that being said, they’re not getting a chance to shine in the same exact capacity that we’ve seen in the past. One of the things that we’ve long loved about the finale is the chance for the finalists to do original songs — it’s a chance to show more of who they could sound like after the show! One of the most frustrating things about The Voice as a brand is the relative lack of artistry that the contestants get to show. It’s ironic in a way, given that Carson Daly refers to them as “artists” throughout the season.

Yet, for whatever reason The Voice is nixing the idea of original songs tonight. All of the remaining singers in the competition are doing two songs — one is a little more upbeat, whereas the other is more of a traditional ballad. Cam Anthony, Jordan Matthew Young, Rachel Mac, Victor Solomon, and Kenzie Wheeler will all have their chance to shine, but maybe not in the way that we’d want.

Maybe having five singers in the finale is one of the reasons why the original songs are not happening this year; maybe the show didn’t find they resonated as much with casual viewers. No matter the reason, the lack of original songs is a shame given that we resonated with them quite possibly more than any other part of the competition.

Tomorrow night, the final results of the season will come in — and with that, there will be a chance to see at least a few more performances.

