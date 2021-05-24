All American season 3 episode 14 return date: When’s it back?







Once you get on the other side of tonight’s episode, doesn’t it make some sense to want to know the All American season 3 episode 14 return date? We’ve got more news on that within, plus what the overall future could hold for the show.

Here is the bad news: Because of Memorial Day Weekend, there is no new episode of the CW series airing next week. To go along with that, there is no new episode the week after, either. The network instead is planning to air repeats of last week and tonight’s new episode on May 31 and June 7.

According to The Futon Critic, we will see the football drama back on Monday, June 14 with some more new installments. It’s too early to know precisely what the future is going to hold, but we have to imagine that some more significant challenges will come Spencer’s way. Some of them may come from the world of athletics, but at least a few others are going to populate his personal life. We’ll see where some of this goes when the dust ultimately settles.

One thing we can at least confirm is that All American: Homecoming is 100% a go! The CW earlier today made it clear that they are bringing the spin-off on board the upcoming 2021-22 schedule, and the backdoor pilot for it is going to air at some point in July. The character of Simone is going to catapult things forward there and over the course of the spin-off you’ll learn more of how she handles the HBCU environment she finds herself in and what she’s going to do in an effort to better pursue some of her dreams.

In the end, let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to! We’re excited to dive into some of it already…

