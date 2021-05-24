9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 finale promo: Surviving the dust storm







We’ve waited a long time in order to see the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 finale and tonight, it’s finally here. Is it going to be a peaceful hour for most of these characters? Yea, don’t count on that.

You would think at this point that the show has put some of its characters through enough. After all, think of what we’ve seen as of late! Tommy just lost her husband, there was Owen’s injury and everything with the arson, and now, we’ve got a dust storm threatening the whole city. This is not the sort of thing that any of these characters can deal with easily.

Dust storms are by virtue incredibly unpredictable, and they can also be deadly depending on the circumstance. Worry about anyone who gets stuck on the road during a situation like this! It’s too hard to tell who will make it through this in one piece, but this finale does fall perfectly in line with what we’ve seen from the franchise already. Just like we know they love to go big and bold with some of their premieres, they are doing the same exact thing at the end of the season.

The unfortunate thing we have to remind you of here is simply this: Odds are, this will be the final episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star for the calendar year. After this, we are more than likely going to be waiting until midseason — the spin-off is not on Fox’s fall schedule, and it would take another show being moved in order for it to find a place there. With that, if there’s a big cliffhanger you better be prepared to be screaming at your TV for a long time.

