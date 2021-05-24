Atlantic Crossing season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?







Following the finale airing tonight on PBS, can you expect an Atlantic Crossing season to eventually happen? Or, is this it? We’ll talk through some of what we know within this article!

Without further ado, let’s dive right in with what we know: Atlantic Crossing was billed as a limited series from the start. With that being said, it’s hard to imagine that a season 2 is going to be coming in the near future. For starters, it’s hard to know if there would be any story left to tell! This historical drama was planned out with a beginning, middle, and end — they didn’t want to leave you hanging and in a lot of ways, that’s appreciated! We do admire what this show managed to achieve, especially when it comes to assembling a great cast and telling a story that not everyone out there may be altogether familiar with.

So rather than hoping for a season 2, we’d advise you to hope instead that some of the same producers and cast can work together again in the future! Atlantic Crossing just scratches the surface of some of the stories that could be told, and of course the stories that PBS could put on the air under their Masterpiece label. We know that they have some other great stuff on the schedule over the weeks and months ahead!

Unfortunately, it’s hard to gauge at this moment just how Atlantic Crossing fared for the network. PBS isn’t the sole broadcaster for the show and beyond just that, they don’t always rely on live ratings. There are a lot of different factors they look at when it comes to the future of some of their shows — but like we said, this one’s a limited series. Nothing else really matters, though we’re sure some people would try to find a way to repeat this if it turned out to be a runaway success.

