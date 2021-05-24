Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, May 23?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It certainly makes sense that it would be! Mare of Easttown has turned into a ratings sensation at the network, so you’d want to take advantage of that lead-in if you possibly can.

Luckily, this seems to be precisely what the folks at HBO are looking to do! The official Twitter for the late-night series has already confirmed that there will be a new episode airing tonight at 11:02 p.m. Eastern time. Yes, that is two minutes later than usual … but we have a feeling that we can all live with that. Hopefully, Oliver will make up for the tremendously long wait (sarcasm, folks!) with some of the best content possible.

So what will he choose to talk about tonight? That’s a great question given that we don’t think there is a single, unifying topic that he needs to focus on. In reality, he could probably look all across the board for some possibilities to explore. Infrastructure seems to be a great topic given the President’s current push on it — or, he could take an even deeper dive into what’s going on in the Middle East. The unpredictability is a big part of what makes this show so interesting.

Given that we know that Last Week Tonight tends to take a hiatus at some point during the summer, we’re in a place right now where we’re going to take advantage of every new episode that we can. We do also wonder if we’re going to see the series soon migrate back to the studio after the “white void” they’ve been in for the entirety of the season so far. (Heck, it’s been longer than a year since Oliver has been there.)

