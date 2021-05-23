Is The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans delayed by golf?







Are you looking for The Equalizer and its season 1 finale? What about NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans? Rest assured that all three shows will be airing! With that being said, you may be waiting a little while to see them.

Because of golf coverage on CBS today (Phil pulled it out!), you will see these three shows air a little bit later than expected. Per the network, The Equalizer will kick off its finale starting at 8:29 p.m. Eastern time. That means that NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 will come to a close at 9:29 p.m., and the NCIS: New Orleans finale will be at 10:29 p.m. Eastern. There was a chance that the latter could’ve been preempted until tomorrow (Scott Bakula even warned fans of that in advance), but it’s not happening.

Ultimately, set your DVRs accordingly — you don’t want to miss any of these send-offs! You can see synopses for all three of them below…

The Equalizer, “Reckoning” — McCall’s personal and professional lives collide when Delilah and her friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the outfit’s execution of a drug cartel boss, on the first season finale of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

NCIS: Los Angeles, “A Tale of Two Igors” — Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s (Ravil Isyanov) in need of his help and NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip. Also, Beale makes Nell an interesting offer and Hetty returns, on the 12th season finale of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

NCIS: New Orleans, “Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler” — On the eve of Pride’s wedding to Rita, and Connor entering witness protection, Pride must find who attacked Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid), while also figuring out Sasha’s (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son, on the series finale of “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

