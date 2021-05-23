NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere date hopes: When’s it back?







After tonight’s finale, why wouldn’t you want to know the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere date? It only makes sense to want more of the show as soon as possible.

So when are we going to get it? There are a few orders of business we need to check off before we arrive at that point, starting with the fact that the show WILL be back for another season. We’ll admit that we had some concerns here and there that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell show was going to walk off into the sunset. Why? NCIS: New Orleans is ending, and it seems like CBS is banking more now on FBI — and we say that knowing full well there is an NCIS: Hawaii show on the way.

Yet, NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is slated to be on the air Sunday nights this fall, in the same 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot you’ve come to expect. The ratings were fairly solid here in the 2020-21 season, and we have to wonder if there’s room for some actual growth over the next year. That’s rare for shows in the streaming era, but there are two clear arguments for it.

More episodes following the NFL – That is something that NCIS: LA lost a lot of due to the virus in season 12. Episodes after football tend to generate better ratings, largely because there’s such a big lead-in that they can take full advantage of. As you would imagine, CBS will want to do that!

More episodes after The Equalizer – That show proved to be a pretty awesome lead-in, and was so much more successful in helping NCIS: LA out than God Friended Me was over its two seasons.

There is no official premiere date yet for season 13, but expect to see it back on CBS in either late September or early October.

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Also, when do you want it back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

