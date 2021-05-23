Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 15 spoilers







Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? You’re obviously going to want an answer to that question and here, we’re happy to provide that!

Unfortunately, we are not providing something that constitutes as good news — there is, after all, no new episode on the air. The show is on hiatus now until we get around to Sunday, June 6 with an episode entitled “Armed and Dangerous.” There is a lot of dramatic stuff coming in this episode, especially when you think about Luke Fox’s life being in jeopardy. Don’t be shocked if the majority of the episode revolves around that in some shape or form.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#215). Original airdate 6/6/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will this episode be worth the wait? We’re fairly optimistic that it will be, at least provided that Luke finds a way to survive. It’s going to be hard to imagine the show without him right now — while we’re sure that the producers of Batwoman want to create the impression that no one is safe, there are also people who don’t need to be taken out of the equation in the process!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight, and do you think Luke will survive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

