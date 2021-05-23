Is The Nevers new tonight on HBO? Season 1 episode 7 hopes







Is The Nevers new tonight over on HBO? We’ll be taking on that question within this article — and then also looking more ahead!

The first thing that we gotta do here is, alas, get some of the bad news out of the way: The supernatural period drama (as odd a thing as that is to say) is not airing new episodes for the foreseeable future. Yet, we’re also not at the end of the season! It’s unusual for HBO shows to be split up like this, but we’re also living in an unusual time. The break allows The Nevers to be able to produce the rest of their season without it being rushed — remember that filming was slowed down significantly by the global health crisis. There have also been some significant behind-the-scenes changes following the exit of Joss Whedon.

We imagine that at some point later this year, we’ll get a better sense of when The Nevers episode 7 is going to air. Maybe along with that we can also learn a little bit more about a potential season 2. It’s hard to gauge the show’s performance without seeing all the streaming numbers, but HBO could use some more shows that can stick around for multiple years. Many of the buzz-worthy shows that they have right now are ones that are limited series — think along the lines of Watchmen, The Undoing, or currently Mare of Easttown. They are reliant on Succession, Westworld, and the Game of Thrones franchise to please fans of long-running stories, and there’s not even a guarantee the Game of Thrones prequels will be good.

So what do we want on The Nevers episode 7? That’s pretty simple: A chance to better explore these individual characters! Because there is such a large cast, it took a little bit of time to get to know everyone. We’re sure that the magical and the great costumes will be there.

