The Simpsons season 33 premiere date hopes over on Fox







After tonight's finale, are you interested in knowing about The Simpsons season 33 premiere date?

Well, here is where we go ahead and hand down the good news: You are going to see more of the animated comedy! Earlier this year, The Simpsons was renewed for both a season 33 AND season 34, which means that it will be on the air until at least the spring of 2023. At this point, we’ve really stopped speculating as to when this show is going to end, given that it’s clearly just up to whatever the producers want. Fox seems eager to continue to have it on the air as long as possible and we get it: It performs better in the ratings than most of their other animated shows, and that is especially the case in the fall when it airs after the NFL. It also generates more revenue through a wide array of other means beyond just new episodes airing.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, had to say earlier this year:

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right … Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

As of this writing there is no confirmed premiere date for The Simpsons season 33 — yet, we think we can safely say it’ll be near the end of September. This is when new episodes routinely come on the air, and The Simpsons was marginally immune to some of the delays other shows suffered during the global health crisis.

