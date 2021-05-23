NCIS: New Orleans series finale video: Pride and Rita’s wedding







The NCIS: New Orleans series finale is going to be here in a matter of hours and the more we see about it, the happier we become. Why is that? A lot of it is due to the fact that this show seems to be focused mostly on giving us a celebration. Will there be some drama throughout? You have to expect so! However, we think the prevailing goal of this episode will be offering you a reason to smile.

In the video below, there are smiles aplenty as you can see the lead-up to Pride and Rita saying their vows. The wedding is here! We love that Wade is the officiant, just as we like so many familiar faces in the audience. The two characters have gone through so much over the years, and Pride deserves the utmost happiness after nearly dying on multiple occasions on the job. This may be a crime procedural first and foremost, but we love that it can be a little bit of a love story, as well.

For Scott Bakula, we also imagine that it has to be pretty cool being able to marry his real-life wife Chelsea Field all over again! Sure, they’re playing characters this time around, but we imagine that they could take some inspiration from their personal lives.

When the dust settles, we think that this wedding (and the finale itself) is going to remind us of how much we’re going to miss this show. It embraced its setting in a fantastic way, and also gave us the opportunity to meet so many new and interesting characters. We’d love to see at least a few of them surface over on NCIS: Hawaii if the opportunity is present down the road. (How about a guest spot? Can you at least do that?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: New Orleans series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







