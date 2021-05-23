Master of None season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix







Following today’s big season 3 premiere, can you expect a Master of None season 4 to happen? Is there a reason to have any hope?

Suffice it to say, the road to a Master of None season 3 has been long and full of all sorts of questions. Series star Aziz Ansari has stepped more behind the camera for season 3 following a number of headlines and accusations within his personal life; Lena Waithe instead is more of the focus for the new batch of episodes. Her character had been previously introduced, but she is placed front and center this time around.

To date, reviews for the third season have been strong, but there are still some major question marks. Take, for example, whether viewers will embrace a season that is fundamentally so different from anything that they’ve seen before. Meanwhile, there is also a fear that the long layoff may have hurt it — also, it’s premiering on a Sunday! The majority of Netflix shows launch during the week.

In the end, we think that Netflix will be patient when it comes to determining the future of this series. They will likely take time to see if viewers embrace the new season and after that, see if Ansari and/or Waithe have any more story that they want to tell. This is not your typical series, especially when you have two people at the creative center who have been subject to so much criticism. Can the art separate itself? Will it be subject to any awards-show attention? That is something that will have to be figured out over time. We don’t think a clear answer is going to come next week or even next month.

If there is any one thing we can say with some confidence, it’s that this is very-much not the show we were expecting back when Master of None first premiered on Netflix many years ago.

Do you want to see a Master of None season 3 renewal at Netflix?

