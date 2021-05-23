Saturday Night Live cold open: ‘What I Remember About This Year’







With tonight being the Saturday Night Live finale, we absolutely hoped there would be a memorable cold open. Why wouldn’t there be? There is certainly a lot going on in the world, and we like to think that the finale is when the show would unleash some of their best overall stuff.

So what did the NBC show decide to show off this time around? Think in terms of a sketch entitled “What I Remember About This Year.” It featured a number of cast members talking about their experiences over the past twelve months, whether it be taping the show remotely or just dealing with the virus in general.

One of the big achievements tonight was that they had a larger studio audience than they’ve had all season — for most of the season, they just had first responders. They told an amusing anecdote about how one person literally brought their medical textbook to a taping. That happened! As it turns out, first responders aren’t always the right audience for comedy after they are coming off an extremely long stint at work.

We’re not sure why this cold open was so great — a part of it just felt like a recap. Yet, there was just SO much positive energy in the room. Chris Rock showed up to talk about his first week as the host, and how it feels like many years ago.

Regardless of how the rest of the show tonight goes, we loved the vast majority of this opening — it was heartfelt, funny, reflective, and also different. There was genuine emotion here! Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant got choked up, and we got choked up right there with them. This was the perfect way to set up the finale — regardless of what we’ve all gone through over the past year, SNL was there. It was its own silly little constant.

