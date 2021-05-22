Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Meet Detective Kevin Whitman







It’s pretty much a given that Power Book II: Ghost is going to throw some sort of law enforcement at you. There always has to be some opposition to drug operations and/or murder, and just like with Power itself, some new faces are going to constantly enter the mix to try and shake up the game.

For the upcoming second season of the Starz drama, we’re putting the focus on none other than Detective Kevin Whitman. What do we know about him? The network announced in a statement this week that One Chicago alum Jeff Hephner is going to recur as this character throughout the second season. He is described as “a by-the-book NYPD detective. When he appears on the campus of Stansfield University, he has one mission: to find the murderer of the G.T.G member found in the University’s pool. This one mission will lead him on a journey filled with murder, drug dealers and the one woman who has the ability to turn his white hat black.”

We knew that eventually, someone else was going to look into what happened at the pool. This is not a world where this sort of stuff is forgotten about! If Whitman is rather good at his job, then it makes sense that he’d get close to the truth … just as it would make sense that someone would try to swap him off-course. We’ve seen Monet already work to win over corrupt officers — could she be the woman doing it again here? We can’t rule that out.

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 has been in production for a good while now — unfortunately, we’ve yet to hear anything when it comes to a premiere date.

