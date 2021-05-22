The Chi season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Emmett comes clean







Following what happens in the premiere, it only makes sense to wonder what’s coming on The Chi season 4 episode 2! After all, a new episode is coming to Showtime next weekend! This is an episodes where some secrets could be revealed, and also where some futures are more strongly considered.

Before we say or do too much else here, the #1 thing that we should note is that the premiere is already online! If you head over to the link here, you can watch the episode in its entirety. It’s fairly common that Showtime places their premiere episodes online — it’s a way to ensure that people subscribe and check out the remainder of the season. (The strategy must work, given that they keep doing this time and time again.)

Now, let’s get back to discussing the show itself. Below, we’ve got the full The Chi season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming:

Emmett comes clean to Tiff. A college tour forces Kevin and Jake to consider their futures. Douda makes a decision that will change the face of Chicago. Jada gets some unexpected news. Papa starts a podcast. Trig reunites with an old friend.

If you’ve watched enough seasons of The Chi, you have a good sense as to how this show tends to work. They will slow-burn some stories, and through that, make you question time and time again when they’re going to make the next big reveal. They’ll spring some of them out of nowhere, and keep other threads going until you get around to the finale. Fingers crossed that this season is one of the most powerful ones we’ve had a chance to see to date. This is a show that does have that ability to be both personal and topical at the same exact time.

