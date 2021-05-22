American Idol 19 finale: Is Chayce Beckham the favorite to win?







The American Idol season 19 finale is poised to air on ABC this weekend, so is there one singer squarely in the driver’s seat? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here.

Let’s start off with this: Who is the favorite to win. If you look at past seasons, you have to point the needle somewhat in Chayce Beckham’s favor. He is the sort of contestant who often takes home the grand prize, and he’s also built a solid resume of memorable performances this season. He can appeal to both the country and non-country crowd, which is also a huge feather in his cap.

If you want to watch our discussion of American Idol and Arthur Gunn’s elimination, be sure to watch that below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates.

Can you make a case that Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence have bigger, more powerful voices? Definitely, and that’s one of the things that makes this final three so interesting. You could’ve predicted early on that all three of them would go far and now, here we are with it.

Let’s conclude this article with a few details about hometown songs — after all, this will be a big part of the finale! Chayce is going to shine on Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away,” while Kinstler will take on the iconic Whitney Houston song “I Have Nothing.” (It’ll show off her voice, but it may be the most overdone song in the history of singing shows.) Finally, Spencer is taking on Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” There are some other performances coming in the finale, including reprisals of previous ones. Yet, we have a feeling that these will be the ones that stand out at the end of it all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol

Do you think that Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, or Willie Spence will win American Idol 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







