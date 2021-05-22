How Blue Bloods season 12 can take inspiration from recent finale







As the vast majority of you out there likely know, Blue Bloods has already been renewed for a season 12. Not only that, but this season should air starting this fall! There is hopefully going to be a lot of exciting stuff ahead, but we also hope the writers learn a little bit from the success of the recent two-part finale.

Because of the procedural nature of this show, it can be hard sometimes for one episode to stand out from the rest. Nonetheless, that is exactly what happened with “The End” and “Justifies the Means.” They are two of the better-received episodes over the past couple of years, with one of the reasons being that they broke from the norm. Rather than having the Reagans each doing their own thing, we had more of a continuous story featuring all of the main characters. Almost everyone had a role to play in ensuring that Joe Hill got out of his perilous situation in one piece.

So will the writers try to tell more stories like this! We do think they’re aware that the finale was well-received, so we wouldn’t be shocked if we see a few more episodes like this in season 12. They won’t be every week, but it makes sense for them to challenge themselves as storytellers. They’ll have more opportunities available for filming, as well, as virus restrictions start to lift.

The one thing that is unlikely is seeing a lot more two-part installments. This show likes to wrap up stories in a single hour and for syndication purposes, we don’t think CBS wants the show to start stretching stories out longer than usual.

For now, fingers crossed that we get to see the Reagans working together more in different capacities. After so many years, it’s nice to see what else Blue Bloods can bring to the table.

