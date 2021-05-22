The Equalizer finale promo: Robyn McCall’s worlds collide







The Equalizer finale is set to air on CBS tomorrow night, and it obviously goes without saying that this is an important hour of TV. As a matter of fact, it could be the most transformative hour yet for Queen Latifah’s character of Robyn McCall.

For the majority of the series so far, McCall has done her best to stride the line between two worlds — she “fixes” problems while still putting on a front. There have certainly been suspicions surrounding her extracurricular activity, but she’s nonetheless done her best to keep things together.

What happens when her own family is put in danger? How does she react to it? These are the big questions that Sunday’s episode will have to answer as she faces her most personal challenge yet. She’s going to need to pool her resources, think smart, and also never give up — these are traits that she’s long held! At the same time, she also needs to recognize that she may not be able to separate her worlds anymore.

Ultimately, this finale is so exciting in that it could completely alter what the show is! The Equalizer is obviously interesting for its mission-of-the-week plots, but also with its ability to evolve. You can’t just have the same version of Robyn week after week and expect it to stay realistic.

Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of the finale — remember that The Equalizer was renewed for a season 2 a good while back! That may have given the writers a little more confident to end this season in a way that better sets up the future. Because this season only was ten episodes in length, we’re still scratching the surface of what it could eventually become.

