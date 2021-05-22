NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale sneak peek: Hetty, Nell reunite!







Tomorrow night the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale is going to be here, and we know that Hetty’s return is a big selling point for the show.

Ultimately, we understand why. Linda Hunt is a beloved cast member and has been from the very beginning. Unfortunately, she hasn’t able to be a big part of this season. The virus is a big part of the reason why, as the producers wanted to keep her safe out of an abundance of caution. They wrote in Hetty having some sort of mystery mission, and that is alluded to in the new sneak peek below for this episode!

Of course, Hetty is still rather coy as to what this mission is in the preview, and decides not to give Nell all that much in the way of info. She seems to be doing well, but one big question still remains: Why is she back? If she’s really so preoccupied with something, why stop by NCIS at all?

If we had to propose a theory here, it may have a thing or two to do with Nell potentially taking her job. In the previews for the finale, we’re seeing Kilbride apply a lot of pressure to Renee Felice Smith’s character — he wants her to get on board with being the “new Hetty” or not be on board at all. She worries that she doesn’t have what it takes to be Hetty full-time; that character casts an extremely long shadow, after all! Our hope is that Hetty will stop by and encourage Nell to go through with it; after that, there’s a good chance that we could see a farewell to Hetty in this episode. We know that the show has been building towards an exit forever, though we do think that even if the character retires, she could make sporadic appearances down the road.

