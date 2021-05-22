NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale video: Can Eric help out Nell?







As we approach the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale this weekend, we know that Nell Jones has a huge decision to make. Does she really want Hetty’s job full-time?

At the start of this episode, you are going to have Kilbride visit Renee Felice Smith’s character with what is in a lot of ways an ultimatum. She can’t spend a lot of time thinking about whether or not she wants it. We know that she’s qualified to do it, but that doesn’t answer the question of whether or not it interests her — there’s a lot of stress that comes with being in charge, and then there’s another question as to whether or not Linda Hunt’s character is ever coming back.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Eric show up and have a little chat with Nell (albeit from one of the fanciest cars in recent existence). He does his best to give her a little advice, but that’s when she tells him that she doesn’t have a lot of time to think things over.

Here’s where things get a little bit more interesting: Could Eric offer Nell a job himself? We definitely think there’s a good chance of that, given that he is extremely successful at this point and he knows how skilled Nell is better than anyone. We think he’d be smart to put some feelers out there, but whether or not she’d accept is a totally different story. Working at NCIS is a calling in a lot of ways — the pay isn’t great, but you know you’re helping to make sure that justice is served and you’re putting bad people away.

We know that there’s a season 13 and with that, there may not be pressure for there to be some sort of immediate decision here. Yet, we still hope that we get an answer sooner rather than later on some of this.

