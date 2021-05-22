Lucifer season 5 key art: Lucifer, Michael front and center for part 2







In just under a week Lucifer season 5B is going to premiere on Netflix! We know that we’ve been waiting a long time in order to see it already.

With the final eight episodes of the season coming on Friday, though, the streaming service is starting to ramp up their campaign! That includes releasing the key art above, which features Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) alongside his brother Michael (also Tom Ellis).

Michael was introduced as a potential Big Bad in the first half of the season, and we quickly saw how willing he was to wreck havoc on Lucifer’s life. He impersonated him for a time and even though that’s over, we have a feeling that he is still not entirely done. His presence is of course complicated by the emergence of God (Dennis Haysbert), who will have a huge role to play himself over the course of 5B. What does God look like on Earth? How much is he going to insert himself into Lucifer’s life?

The presence of God should allow Lucifer as a show to play around more with family dynamics, and in turn, give our title character some more chances to be vulnerable. If Lucifer and Chloe are to make things work long-term, there are some issues that he still needs to work out. One of the biggest ones could just be the animosity that he has towards his dad, and that’s without even mentioning the issues with his brother.

Will there be more drama in the second half of the season? Absolutely, but also prepare for more fun.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5 part B?

