Dynasty season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Everybody Loves the Carringtons’







Want to get a sense of what’s next on Dynasty season 4 episode 4? The title here is “Everybody Loves the Carringtons,” and that is ironic in itself. We know that this family has made a TON of enemies over the years, and we have a feeling that this is not going to stop anytime soon. Isn’t that really a part of the fun here?

Just in case you’re wondering what is at the center of this upcoming episode, it goes a little bit like this: Fallon and Liam have an incredibly-important interview. Yet, nothing is going to go according to plan with it. For some details, be sure to check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

THANK YOU FOR RUINING EVERYTHING; BRIAN LITTRELL GUEST STARS – Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) create havoc during Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) important interview which spurs a “brilliant idea” for Fallon. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) is given a high honor, and some major complications come to light so he turns to Adam (Sam Underwood) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) for help. Meanwhile, Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) enlists Brian Littrell as an extreme measure to impress Ryan (guest star Lachlan Buchanan), with unexpected results. Lastly, Anders (Alan Dale) and Blake (Grant Show) work together. Michael Michele and Daniella Alonso also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Andi Behring (#404). Original airdate 5/28/2021.

Getting Brian Littrell as a guest star is fun! We know that there’s always going to be nostalgia around the Backstreet Boys, so who knows what he will be able to contribute to this crazy world in the end?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 4?

Do you have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

