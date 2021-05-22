Charmed season 3 episode 14 return date: What lies ahead?







Are you interested in checking out the Charmed season 3 episode 14 return date at The CW — or some more insight about the road ahead?

The first thing that we should do in this piece is get some of the bad news out of the way — because of Memorial Day Weekend, there is no new episode coming next week! Meanwhile, there’s also no installment set for the week after. The earliest that you can expect the show back is on Friday, June 11 — though for the time being, The CW has not released a synopsis with more details as to what’s coming up.

Is it a risk to air new episodes of a show on Friday nights during the summer. There’s no doubt about it! You run a huge risk that viewers aren’t going to be around to check your show out, but at the same time, it’s clear to us that this isn’t something that the network is that concerned over. They’ve got a great distribution model at this point thanks to international sales and also localized streams via the CW app.

The show already has a season 4 renewal, as well, so you don’t have anything to worry about over the hiatus. Just remember that the Charmed Ones have more tricks of course up their sleeves, and we’re so curious to see how the rest of the season is going to progress from here. We are anticipating drama, but of course some lighthearted moments sprinkled in throughout, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 14?

